Liberia: MCC Pens Deal to Build Human Capacity

30 July 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

Monrovia, Liberia — The Monrovia City Corporation and Center for Integrated Solutions signed a deal to promote human capital development through training at the MCC here.

 It was a joyous moment for young people across the country at the weekend when the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Center for Integrated Solutions jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote human capital development through training.

The Center for Integrated Solutions is a Liberian firm that provides technical assistance and capacity building to help institutions grow and thrive.

According to the MOU, the Center will assist the Monrovia City Corporation in establishing a one-stop shop (City Service Center) to serve the public, establish a MCC Communication Center, a Remote Compliance Monitoring Center (using CCTV technology), and a Monrovia Palava Hut (Mediation Center).

As part of the MOU, the CIS will help build the Monrovia City Foundation, a platform for guest service and digital attendance for MCC staff.

The MOU encapsulates the development and implementation of customized training programs to improve MCC staff skills and competencies in areas such as project management, financial management, grant writing, and community engagement, as well as the conduct of workshops, seminars, and ongoing professional development sessions with expert trainers and facilitators.

The CIS will also assist in designing and implementing an MCC Innovation Hub, conducting research, identifying funding opportunities, and managing projects.

Mayor John-Charuk Siafa signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Monrovia City Corporation, and Zuleka Woods, Chief Program Officer of the Center for Integrated Solutions, signed on behalf of her organization. Editing by Jonathan Browne

