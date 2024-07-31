Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Celebrates July 26, Independence, With Remar Liberia.

30 July 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Lonestar Cell MTN recommits to fostering positive change and supporting vulnerable communities across Liberia by making a donation to Remar Liberia, a faith-based institution.

Monrovia, Liberia, July 30, 2024-Liberia's leading telecommunications company, Lonestar Cell MTN, marked the July 26 Independence Celebration with a heartfelt visit to Remar Liberia, a Christian-based rehabilitation center dedicated to helping people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

The initiative highlights Lonestar Cell MTN's commitment to fostering positive change and supporting vulnerable communities across the country.

It is also a representation of Lonestar Cell MTN's solidarity with the Presidency's crackdown on drug abuse. GSM Company supports rehabilitation centers as they reshape rehabilitants and give them another chance at life.

Remar is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) that focuses on rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals suffering from addiction, homelessness, and other social issues.

Founded in Spain in 1982 by Miguel Díez Álvarez, Remar operates in over 70 countries worldwide, including Liberia, and is dedicated to providing holistic support to those in need through various programs and services.

In Liberia, Remar focuses on similar initiatives, aiming to support individuals affected by addiction and other social issues.

It offers rehabilitation services, educational programs, and various forms of social assistance to help vulnerable populations improve their lives and contribute positively to their communities.

Remar's mission is to transform lives through compassion, care, and comprehensive support guided by Christian values.

Its vision is to have a world where individuals struggling with addiction, homelessness, and other challenges can find hope, recovery, and a path to a better future.

"We are glad to be here, witnessing the impactful work that Remar has been doing for Liberians.

Lonestar Cell MTN is more than just a telecommunications company; we are committed to reaching every Liberian in every aspect of their lives.

We cannot leave people like you out, regardless of your past struggles.

This festive season, I applaud all of you for being here and finding a new path to normalcy." Mr. C. Foday Emeh, Corporate Communications & CSI Manager from Lonestar Cell MTN, spoke at the event.

The visit, made before the official Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 26, 2024, included engaging conversations with the rehabilitated, sharing inspirational stories, donating food items, and expressing continued support for the center's mission.

Lonestar Cell MTN's involvement underscores its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to improve lives of all Liberians. Editing by Jonathan Browne

