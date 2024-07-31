Liberia: Cyril Allen Demands an Apology From the U.S. Embassy.

Monrovia — Veteran Liberian politician Chief Cyril Allen calls for an apology from the United States Embassy near this capital for Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) Catherine Rodriguez's walk-out at celebration marking Liberia's 177th Independence Day in Monrovia.

National Patriotic Party Chairman Emeritus Chief Cyril Allen is demanding an apology from the United States Embassy near Monrovia to the people of Liberia for Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) Catherine Rodriguez'swalk-out at a celebration marking Liberia's 177th Independence Day on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Monday, July 29, 2024, Mr. Allen acknowledged the long-existing ties between Liberia and the United States of America but noted that behavior of the U.S delegation led by Chargé d'Affaires Rodriguezwas undiplomatic, so there is a need that they apologize to the President of Liberia Joseph N. Boakia and the Liberian people.

According to him, the Americans' action of walking out of the hall was arrogant, disrespectful, and rude because it was not in accordance with diplomatic missions.

"I do not speak for anyone, nor do I speak for an institution. I'm speaking as an elderly statesman, and my head does not fit in the mouth of anyone, or nobody is feeding me," Chief Allen said.

Independence Day Orator Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey expressed concern about the significant influence of the United States in Liberia's transitional justice process. She argued that the perceived "special relationship" with America is illusory and that Liberia should seek new strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit rather than clinging to the notion of a special relationship with the U.S.

In a swift response, the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia issued a statement saying the United States and Liberia share a unique history and democratic values. Unfortunately, the national orator introduced divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.

The statement continued that the United States has a long history of providing foreign assistance to Liberia, amounting to at least $163 million annually.

It noted that this is separate from the U.S. government's contributions to several international organizations that also provide aid to the Liberian people. Additionally, numerous U.S. foundations, private American citizens, and nongovernmental organizations are dedicated to uplifting the Liberian people.

"Independence Day is a time for hope and unity. CDA Rodriguez's decision to walk out was a measured response to the orator's comments."

The United States said while Orator Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey is entitled to freedom of speech, the CDA chose to exercise her right not to listen to such remarks.

Through the Ministry of Information, the Government of Liberia distances itself from Dr. Pailey's assertion against America.

Many Liberians, both at home and abroad, including some senators and representatives, expressed mixed views about her oration. Some supported the speech, while others thought her statement against the American people was disrespectful, considering the long-existing ties between the two countries.

However, Cief Allen maintains that the orator's speech represents the views of her generation.

According to him, Liberian officials defending the action of the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires are afraid of being sanctioned by the American government, which he terms insignificant.

"I was on sanction for twelve unbroken years, and that does not have any impact on me, and I continue to live a better life; unnecessary sanctions on people around the world because they (America) are one of the world's superpowers," he continues.

At the same time, he thinks that authorities of the Liberian government should have requested a copy of the orator's speech for review before the official program. Editing by Jonathan Browne