Liberia: UN Women to Train Youth, Women-Led Organizations On Innovative Use of Digital Tools

UN Women Liberia, in collaboration with the Orange Digital Center, will conduct a three-day training workshop on the innovative use of digital tools for 24 representatives from youth-led and women-led organizations and networks in Montserrado and Lofa Counties.

This training, which runs from 31st July to 2nd August 2024, aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively use digital platforms, including social media, for advocacy, peacebuilding processes, and civic education. It will provide participants with easily navigable digital tools and transferable skills, enabling them to further educate other women and adolescents within their networks and organizations.

The workshop, held at the Orange Digital Center in Monrovia, will serve as a training of trainers (ToT) for representatives from organizations such as Konia Peace Hut, Yealla Peace Hut, Fish Market Peace Hut, Atacyee Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions (CEIO), Atayee Center Border Community Defender Forum, the Federation of Liberian Youth, Girls Tech Club, and the Liberia National Student Union (LiNSU), among others. These trained representatives are expected to return to their organizations and share best-practice knowledge with other young people in their networks.

Over the next two years, starting in 2024, UN Women will implement a joint project with UNFPA and OHCHR titled "Accelerating Digital Opportunities for Youth Civic Participation as a Lever for Building and Sustaining Peace in Liberia" as part of the Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) Youth Promotion Initiative. The project aims to increase opportunities for youth participation in decision-making processes through the digitalization of existing youth and women-led informal platforms, networks, and organizations. This will be achieved by transforming youth-led "Atayee centers" and women-led Peace Huts into spaces where youth can meaningfully engage in political and intergenerational dialogues.