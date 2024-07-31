Nigeria: Ayuba, Femi Kuti, Patience Ozokwor, Charly Boy, Others Pay Tribute to Late Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu reportedly collapsed after performing at an event on Tuesday in Lagos.

On Wednesday, legendary Fuji musician Adewale Ayuba mourned Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria's music legend, who died on Tuesday at 72.

She was said to have been rushed to Reddington Hospital, where she reportedly passed away.

Onwenu reportedly collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Speaking with NAN on Wednesday in Enugu, actress Patience Ozokwor described it as painful and hurting.

She said: "Onyeka is not just a colleague but a friend. I am downcast now and hurting because of her death and the fact that she was not sick. How can everyone be dying like that? What is causing so much death? Everyone is stressed up in this country," she said.

Ayuba, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said Onwenu's immense contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry would always be revered.

"I celebrate the life of our beloved Onyeka Onwenu. Though she may have been taken from us too soon, her spirit and good works will forever live on in the memories we cherish and the love we share. Many would have ample and lofty things to write about her efforts in growing Nigeria's entertainment industry. Onyeka has left this world in glory. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Also, Nigerian singer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, took to X to pay tribute to the late Onwenu.

He wrote: "The Igbo nation mourns the loss of this iconic figure, whose impact transcended the entertainment industry. Onwenu's death follows the recent passings of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, marking a period of profound loss for the Southeast region of Nigeria. Onwenu's legacy as a cherished talent and tireless advocate will continue to inspire future generations. Oh! My sister, Rest In Peace ."

Similarly, Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti expressed shock at the death of Onwenu.

"Shocked, waking up to unfortunate news of the passing of Mrs Onyeka Onwenu.Rest in peace, Ma. Your beautiful voice will live forever. Condolences to her family and loved ones."

Nigerian 'Galala' singer Daddy Showkey, who displayed the deceased's picture on his Instagram page, wrote: "RIP Great Legend Onyeka Onwenu.

Nobody knows the news you hear when you wake up."

Career

Onwenu was born in 1952.

She began her music career in the 1980s and released her debut album, "For the Love of You," in 1981. She has since released numerous albums and singles, including the hit song "One Love".

Onwenu also acted in several Nollywood films and won numerous awards for her contributions to music and film.

In addition to her entertainment career, Onwenu was also involved in politics.

She was appointed chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later became Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

In 2011, she was awarded the National Honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

(NAN)