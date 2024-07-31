Nigeria: Olympics - Bello, Edem Exit Women's Singles Table Tennis

Nigeria's hopes of winning medals in Table Tennis at the Paris Olympics eventually came to an end as the last Nigerian standing, Fatimo Bello who is an Olympic debutant got eliminated in the women's Singles in the round of 64 by Jia Nan Yuan of France 4-0 (1-11, 3-11, 3-11, 5-1).

Bello struggled to keep up with Yuan's swiftness and precision right from the first set as she scored only a point. The struggle continued across the successive sets, failing to score a double-figured point throughout the game.

Since the inception of Table Tennis at the 1988 Olympics, this is the first time that no Nigerian table tennis player registered at least one win.

In the same vein, in a gripping match at the women's Singles Table Tennis event, Offiong Edem faced a formidable challenge from Brazil's Bruna Takahashi, ultimately succumbing to a 4-0 defeat (8-11, 4-11, 11-13, 10-12) in the Round of 64.

The encounter was marked by moments of intense competition, with Edem showcasing resilience, particularly in the latter stages.

Despite a challenging start, Offiong demonstrated remarkable determination, especially in the final two sets where she pushed Takahashi to two tiebreaks. The Nigerian athlete fought tooth and nail, displaying her skill and tenacity on the court but Takahashi's experience and composure proved decisive in clinching victory.

Edem now joins the league of Nigerian athletes to compete at five Olympic Games.