Nigeria: D'Tigress Win First Olympics Match in 20 Years

Zenith Bank salutes team after amazing win

Nigeria caused one of the biggest shocks of the Paris 2024 Olympics yesterday with a 75-62 victory over Australia in the women's basketball event.

Nigeria posted a spectacular 11-0 run to finish the first half and that gave them a 13-point cushion heading to the locker rooms.

That proved enough for them to get over the line and when the Opals did make it a one-shot game in the last period with four minutes remaining, Amy Okonkwo settled Nigerian nerves with a huge triple to get them rolling again.

Nigeria made nine 3-pointers more than in any of their previous nine games at the Olympics; they also made 15 steals, a joint-high for them in the competition (also 15 v Greece in 2004).

However, there is no doubt that Ezinne Kalu was the class act that carried them to this memorable success.

The playmaker has not represented Nigeria since Tokyo 2020 and was on fire in the match.

Kalu (19pts, 15 reb, 15ast) became the first Nigerian player to register a 15/5/5 game in the Women's Olympic Basketball tournament; she made four 3-pointers today, the most for a player with Nigeria in the competition.

Australia spilled the ball a staggering 26 times in the game and that handed Nigeria a huge 26 points from turnovers.

"It feels so good. We stuck together and we came together in adversity. This is what it is all about - you fight," Nigeria forward Amy Okonkwo said.

Yesterday's stunning win was Nigeria's second win in the Women's Olympic Basketball tournament, after their 68-64 success against South Korea in 2004. Also, it is Australia's first defeat against a team from Africa in 12 games in major competitions (World Cup and Olympics).

Meanwhile, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, has expressed delight over the amazing feat which has been tagged one of the greatest upsets in the history of Olympic Games basketball event.

"We are extremely proud of the ladies because they are challenging us as a body to do more for sports development in Nigeria.

"The victory over Australia is a good and the Nigerian spirit was evident in the girls. We are charging them to go all out to achieve more at the ongoing games in Paris, France,"Umeoji said.