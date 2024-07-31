Nigeria: 13 Evicted Lagos Residents Die in 1 Year

At least 13 persons are feared dead after the forceful eviction and mass demolition of houses in the Oworonshoki area in Kosofe LGA of Lagos State in July, 2023.

The victims stated this during the one-year remembrance of the incident, recounting their losses and the anguish meted on them since they were left without an abode.

Speaking on their behalf under the aegis of the Coalition of Victims of Oworonshoki Illegal Demolition and Take It Back, the Coordinator, Opeyemi Ogunlami, stressed that the demolition had resulted in attendant consequences, including destruction of livelihoods, disruption of children's education and loss of lives.

He said, "We also want to bring it to public notice that one year after the illegal and forceful eviction, we have recorded 13 deaths as a result of the aftermath of the demolition, which are four children, two men and seven women. These also include thousands of victims that are still homeless and their means of livelihood ruined."

He accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of not showing sympathy since the demolition, adding that all the pleas for him to come to their rescue had not yielded any fruit.

He further said, "It's so sad and pathetic that up to date the Lagos State Government under Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has turned a deaf ear to the plight of the victims. Instead of awarding compensations, including resettlement of the thousands that have been unjustly displaced, made homeless and without property, Lagos State continues to issue threats under different guises to evict more people from the community."

He stressed that the victims would continue to voice their agitation through both the judiciary and public means, pressing demand to regain their landed property and compensation for their demolished buildings.

He said, "We call on the state governor to award compensations, including resettlement of the thousands that have been unjustly displaced, made homeless and without property, and pay a visit to the families of the 13 persons that have lost their lives as a result of the demolition and provide adequate compensation for their families."