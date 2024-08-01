Niger: Tackling the Niger-Libya Migration Route

analysis

How armed conflict in Libya shapes the Agadez mobility economy

Following the Libyan revolution in 2011, the number of migrants passing through Agadez, in Niger, en route to Europe, grew significantly, fuelling a migration boom in the city.

In response to the increase in arrivals by sea from Libya, European policymakers saw Agadez as a 'perfect target' for reducing the numbers of people attempting to make the crossing to Europe. Niger's criminalization of Agadez's migration economy did disrupt these flows, but it also had the effect of pushing people-smuggling networks underground, placing migrants at greater risk, and accelerated a transition to other economic activities, including burgeoning gold mining and illegal activities in the region.

Criminalization also led to the emergence of new transnational conflict dynamics in northern Niger, as local groups competed for control over different aspects of the gold economy, as well as other licit and illicit activities.

This research paper demonstrates how using a comprehensive systems analysis can help policymakers understand the broader factors that influence and impact the migration economy in Niger.