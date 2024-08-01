Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance - One Year Not Enough to Solve Nigeria's Problem - Akpabio Tells Protesters

Mr Akpabio urged the protesters to be patient and give more time to the federal government to address the hardship and suffering.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu's administration cannot yield the desired result in one year to solve the sufferings of Nigerians.

Mr Akpabio stated this during an emergency plenary session of the Senate on Wednesday.

Some individuals and organisations have scheduled a nationwide protest for 1 to 10 August against the economic hardship in the country and demand better governance.

The cost of living for average Nigerians has become unbearable as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies by the Tinubu administration last year.

The foreign exchange challenges and devaluation of the naira also contributed to the harsh economy.

Mr Akpabio explained that the upper chamber went into a closed-door session earlier to deliberate on the planned nationwide protest.

He stated that one year is not enough for the government's policies to yield fruit.

He, therefore, urged the protesters to be patient and give more time to the federal government to address the hardship and suffering.

"This protest is slated for tomorrow, the 1st day of August, 2024. And I kindly urge you that one year is not long enough for the policies being implemented by the current administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to yield the desired results," he said.

Mr Akpabio said the N70,000 National Minimum Wage, sale of crude oil to local refiners and establishment of the geopolitical commissions are some of the measures the Tinubu administration to address the sufferings of Nigerians.

"The Senate urges the protesters to give the government more time to address their demands, considering the measures being put in place to ameliorate the situation in the country, such as the National Minimum Wage Act, the sale of crude oil to local refiners in Naira, the Implementation of Resilience Rules Act, the assent recently granted to the Southeast Development Commission and the Northwest Development Commission, bills passed by the National Assembly to further address developments at the grassroots.

"The Senate, and in fact the entire National Assembly, is willing to legislate on all matters that will bring about a circle with Nigeria's agenda."