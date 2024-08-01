Nigeria: NHRC to Monitor Nationwide Protest, Cautions Security Operatives

The NHRC says protests and peaceful assemblies offer an opportunity for the people to participate in shaping their societies and upholding the principles of democracy.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has cautioned security operatives against human rights abuses during the nationwide protest scheduled for 1 to 10 August.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Anthony Ojukwu, said the commission would monitor the protest closely as part of its commitment to protecting human rights during the demonstrations.

He gave the assurance at a press conference at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday while giving an update on the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation in Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North-East.

Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said protests and peaceful assemblies offer an opportunity for the people to participate in shaping their societies and upholding the principles of democracy.

The protest stemmed from the discontent of many Nigerians about deepening economic hardship in the country.

The situation is believed to be a fallout of the key economic policies of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The protest #EndBadGovernance has gained significant attention, igniting counter-narratives among social media users, political stakeholders, and human rights activists nationwide.

Speaking on the eve of the protest, Mr Ojukwu urged the federal and state governments, law enforcement officers, and protesters to uphold the principles that promote peaceful assemblies.

He also cautioned law enforcement officers against the use of force. He charged them to respect the rights of protesters and protect them against criminals.

"The NHRC calls on all parties to avoid actions that could endanger public safety or damage private and public properties as well as undermine Nigeria's democracy," Mr Ojukwu said.

Update on the ongoing investigation by the commission

In 2022, Reuters published a report that alleged that the Nigerian army, since 2013, had perpetrated human rights violations during counter-insurgency operations in the North-east. The alleged abuses included illegal abortion programmes that resulted in the termination of over 10,000 pregnancies, the killing of children and assaults on women in the North East region.

This resulted in setting up the Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation in Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North-East (SIIP North-East).

The mandate of the panel is to investigate the allegations made by Reuters.

The panel is also expected to make recommendations for compensation in established cases of violations and prosecution of culpable persons for rights abuses in deserving situations.

While giving an update on the ongoing investigation, senior human rights adviser to the NHRC, Hilary Ogbonna, said 190 witnesses had testified across Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Among the witnesses were 39 women and 147 men, out of which 77 per cent were civilians, and 23 per cent were military personnel.

"I would like to inform you that we are almost done with the report," Mr Ogbonna said.

Mr Ogbonna, who also serves as the secretary to the panel, also said the panel has faced challenges since its inauguration in 2023.

He noted that Reuters, which published the report alleging human rights abuses, had not appeared before the panel.

He also stated that the insecurity in the North-east is still rife and has hindered them from visiting some intended locations they considered necessary for the investigation.