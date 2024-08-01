Nigeria: 'You Can Protest, but We'll Be Eating' - Akpabio Mocks Nigerians

Mr Akpabio is known for often making absurd remarks over serious national issues.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has mocked Nigerians who plan to take part in the nationwide protest against economic hardship, saying he and other members of the National Assembly would be "eating" while they (Nigerians) protest.

Mr Akpabio stated this on Tuesday at the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities, Youths and Women Group Sensitisation Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was broadcast live on Arise TV.

A video clip of Mr Akpabio making the remark has also gone viral on social media.

Akpabio's remark

During the event, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, said the Niger Delta region was not interested in a change of government in Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after, Mr Akpabio said Nigerians should exercise patience over the current economic hardship in Nigeria which he said would end soon.

"All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while," he said, apparently referring to the current economic hardship in the country.

The senate president then corroborated Mr Ogbuku's comments that the people of the Niger Delta were not interested in a change of government in Nigeria.

"Managing Director, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change; let us own this government.

"Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be here eating," Mr Akpabio remarked.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, is known for often making controversial remarks over serious national issues.

The Senate president lamented the impact of oil spillage in the Niger Delta region.

"We acknowledge the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region has done immeasurable damage to our people," he said.

Mr Akpabio assured that the National Assembly was ready to help with necessary legislation to fight oil spillage and environmental pollution in the region.

"The specific issues faced by the Niger Delta must be contained in that communique because we are going to make it available to Mr President," he said.

"The ones that need legislation will come to us (National Assembly members), the ones that need intervention will go to NDDC, the ones that need more money will go to the president and commander-in-chief and I assure you that those issues will be addressed."