Ghana: 2024 General Election - We'd Complete Abandoned Projects Nationwide

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says he will complete all abandoned projects across the country before starting new ones after winning the 2024 elections.

To that end, he said, the party had commissioned special team that was taking inventory of all abandoned projects and would forward it to the leadership for the necessary action.

Additionally, he indicated the NDC's resolve not to tread the path of the current administration as it was committed to completing all ongoing projects in the country.

Former Present Mahama said this when he formerly introduced, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections.

The introduction of the running mate who is a native of Komenda in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo- Abrem (KEEA) Constituency of the Central Region follows the party's national campaign launched held in Tamale.

It also served as a platform to ask for the blessings of chiefs and people of the region for the NDC in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The NDC, according to the former President, would take up the constitutional amendment review process after winning this year's elections, stating "we have used this constitution for more than 30 years, this is the time for us to look at it."

Due to the absolute power in the President with respect to appointment, he said, the Constitutional Review Committee for instance recommended 15 as the cap for the Supreme Court.

The next NDC administration according to Mr Mahama, would give chiefs some authority in terms of sanitation and environmental protection in the traditional authority because the agencies mandated to do so were unable to do so because they don't really have an attachment to the areas.

He noted that, the inspirational journey and achievement of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, he indicated, show the testament of the values and excellence that the Central Region embodies.

He said his running mate was courteous, cultured, scholarly humbled, compassionate and sensitive to the needs of all people, saying "she is full of wisdom, she is like open book and her integrity is 100 per cent intact."

He indicated that the country was at the crossroads, adding that "our nation has been driven to the edge of collapsing and said he was happy to be at home."

The NDC, he indicated had not left the Central Region out when in government and said the party left significant additions to the infrastructure of the region.

He said during the eight-year of Prof. Mills and Mahama administration, the party constructed the Komenda Sugar Factory that had been recklessly abandoned under the current administration.

He gave an assurance that, the next NDC administration would do everything under its power to operationalise the Komenda Sugar factory so that it can provide employment for the youth in the region.

The party, he stated build the Elmina Fish Processing Plant, rebuild the Elmina Castle Bridge, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Kotokuraba Market, establish the Essuershia water treatment plant, connected hundreds of communities to the national electricity grid, constructed new secondary schools and E-Blocks from various parts of the region among others.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang according to former President Mahama, was incorruptible and had sound moral values and said she brought unparalleled dedication to improving the education landscape when she served as a Minister of Education.

He said it was under the watch of his running mate that the construction of 124 community day school started with more than 73 of those model E-Blocks completed before the NDC lost the 2016 elections.

He said, many of those school blocks had been abandoned and had been overrun by weeds, saying "I can assure you that we are going to complete all such projects when we assume leadership of the country in 2025."

He stated that the destruction that had been caused by the current administration, required the best people with proven track record and accomplishment to salvage the country.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, in his address, stated that, the selection of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang demonstrates the confidence that the former President had in someone from the Central Region for the second time.

He expressed the resolve of the chiefs from the Central Region to partner with former President Mahama after winning the 2024 election to advance the development of the region in the area of road construction and employment among others.

He expressed concern about the wanton destruction of forest cover as a result of illegal mining activities and called for the empowerment of traditional authorities to curb the menace.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, in her remarks, called for support from the region for the NDC in the 2024 elections.