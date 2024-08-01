Nigeria: Protest - Police IG Talks Tough, Threatens Clampdown On Troublemakers

The #EndBadGovernance protest is planned to hold nationwide from August 1 to August 10. It is being led by the Take It Back Movement.

Nigeria's police authorities late Wednesday criticised the leadership of the advocacy group, Take It Back Movement, for refusing to fulfill the condition mandating it to provide details of the organisers of Thursday's #EndBadGovernance protest.

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, in a statement, said he has, therefore, directed all police formations across the country to protect innocent lives and properties from attack, harassment, molestation, or destruction while also descending on troublemakers.

"Regrettably, the organizers of the proposed protest have not deemed it necessary to supply the simple and basic information required by the Police, under the Constitution, the Police Act and all other enabling Laws in this regard," Mr Egbetokun said in the statement.

"To this extent, the Nigeria Police still demands from the organizers of the proposed protest that they furnish it with the said essential information/details mentioned above before the commencement of the protest.

"Intelligence at the disposal of the Nigeria Police reveals that the protests are practically aimed at unleashing mayhem on the polity, innocent citizens markers, stores, private and public properties, as well as critical infrastructure of government across the country. The name given to the movement - "TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT" has far reaching undemocratic, unconstitutional and illegal connotations."

Mr Egbetokun also directed police officers to "decisively deal" with any act of arson, intimidation or harassment of any citizen, threat to lives and properties, breach of public peace by the protesters .

"Perpetrators of any crime will be arrested and promptly prosecuted," he added.

"In the above circumstances, no responsible Law enforcement agency in any part of the civilized or democratic world would fold its arms and watch a degeneration of the situation into a state of anomy. Accordingly, therefore, all Police formations across the country are hereby put on alert and directed to protect innocent lives and properties from attack, harassment, molestation or destruction," the police boss said.

" Furthermore, pursuant to the essential duties of the Nigeria Police under the Constitution, the Police Act and other enabling Laws, all officers and men of the Nigeria Police are hereby directed to act and deal decisively with any act of arson, intimidation or harassment of any citizen, threat to lives and properties, breach of public peace and any act of criminality that may arise or flow from the planned protest in any part of the country. Perpetrators of any crime will be arrested and promptly prosecuted."

The police boss' threats came a day after he convened a virtual meeting with over a dozen key activists and youth mobilisers across Nigeria, proposing that they should confine the protests to specific locations.

The activists turned down his proposal.

The #EndBadGovernance protest is planned to hold from August 1 to August 10.

Read the full statement of the Police Inspector-General below:

PRESS STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE PROPOSED PROTEST PLANNED BY THE TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT

Further to the earlier statement made in respect of the proposed/planned country-wide protest by the TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT, particularly, to the effect that while the Nigeria Police Force recognizes that protest by any group of citizens in a democracy can be organized, subject to compliance with rules and regulations, decency, respect for rule of law, as well as respect for the right of other citizens to move freely and carry out their normal duties and business without any threat or inhibition. The Nigeria Police hereby wishes to bring the attention of the general public to the following:

2. The Nigeria Police Force has in the last few days engaged with the leadership of the TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT and also through their accredited solicitors, and made it clear that in line with what operates in any civilized climes, they should submit to the respective State Commissioners of Police where they intend to carry out their protests, including the FCT, the venue/ route of their assembly, congregation or procession; the commencement and closing time during the day, the modus operandi of the protests and all other information necessary to guide the Police, as well as other members of the public, who are equally entitled to their constitutional right of movement. This is a necessary measure in the interest of the organizers and those who may want to participate in the protest, as the Nigeria Police Force equally owes them a duty of protection.

3. While liaising with the Police Commissioners in the respect States, an undertaking has to be given or entered that the organisers shall be in a position to control, guide and manage any congregation or assembly that comes up for the protest, so that the protests are not hijacked by unscrupulous elements who may want to hide under the guise of the protest to unleash terror or perpetrate mayhem on the innocent public, we are also concerned particularly, that there shall be no loss of lives or destruction of property, private or public.

4. Regrettably, the organizers of the proposed protest have not deemed it necessary to supply the simple and basic information required by the Police, under the Constitution, the Police Act and all other enabling Laws in this regard. To this extent, the Nigeria Police still demands from the organizers of the proposed protest that they furnish it with the said essential information/details mentioned above before the commencement of the protest.

5. Intelligence at the disposal of the Nigeria Police reveals that the protests are practically aimed at unleashing mayhem on the polity, innocent citizens markers, stores, private and public properties, as well as critical infrastructure of government across the country. The name given to the movement - "TAKE IT BACK MOVEMENT" has far reaching undemocratic, unconstitutional and illegal connotations.

6. In the above circumstances, no responsible Law enforcement agency in any part of the civilized or democratic world would fold its arms and watch a degeneration of the situation into a state of anomy. Accordingly, therefore, all Police formations across the country are hereby put on alert and directed to protect innocent lives and properties from attack, harassment, molestation or destruction. Furthermore, pursuant to the essential duties of the Nigeria Police under the Constitution, the Police Act and other enabling Laws, all officers and men of the Nigeria Police are hereby directed to act and deal decisively with any act of arson, intimidation or harassment of any citizen, threat to lives and properties, breach of public peace and any act of criminality that may arise or flow from the planned protest in any part of the country. Perpetrators of any crime will be arrested and promptly prosecuted.

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph. D, NPM

Inspector General of Police

31st July, 2024

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph. D, NPM

Inspector General of Police

31st July, 2024