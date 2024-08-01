Nigeria: Akpabio Under Fire Over 'Let Them Protest, Let Us Be Eating' Comment

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has faced heavy criticism for his remark suggesting that those protesting against hunger can continue while he and others will keep eating.

Akpabio's comment, perceived as a taunt towards those calling for a protest over the country's economic hardship, went viral as many Nigerians, particularly young people, prepared for demonstrations starting August 1 (today) due to soaring prices of food and other commodities.

Living costs in Nigeria spiked after President Bola Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy and eased foreign exchange control following his ascent to power in May last year. Inflation hit a record 34.19 per cent in June, with food inflation exceeding 40.87 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Speaking at a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) event in Rivers State on Tuesday, Akpabio said those interested in protesting could go ahead, "But let us be there eating," adding that he was not interested in any "regime change."

He said, "All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change; let us own this government. Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be here eating."

The statement infuriated many social media users who criticised Nigeria's third-highest ranking official, many with unprintable descriptions.

On X, formerly Twitter, @DrMusabayero said, "These are the consequences of voting for the wrong people. People who are not fit to be our leaders..."

@Realoilshikh said, "Dear @Senator Akpabio, your statement was reckless and a mockery to hungry Nigerians that bad policies or poorly implemented ones have plunged into poverty and hunger. Nigerians demand an apology from you."

@Mr NIV wrote: "Instead of mocking, we urge you to focus on addressing the genuine concerns of the people."

@SahabiSaad: "I am appalled by Senate President Akpabio's heartless comment, which mocked protesters by saying, 'We will be eating while you are out there.' This thoughtless remark demonstrates a staggering lack of empathy for the hardship and pain of the Nigerian people."

@kafeel_maje1: "Can we protest, demanding Akpabio's resignation? Yes, we can..."

On Facebook, Abubakar Sadiq Adamu stated: "I have said it; I am saying it again and again and again. This is the worst Senate president we have ever had in the history of this country..."

Nimfon Ben remarked, "The leaders have been eating, and the people are starving. Not protesting won't make them share in your meal."

Isaiah Jeremiah said, "This is what happens when sets of cruel people rule a nation. May God have mercy on Nigeria's politicians."

Al'ameen Muhammad Aderm: "And the saddest part of it is that his constituents will still give him a mandate in the next 2027 general elections..."