Nigeria: Police Detain Three Over Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia's Daughter's Death

31 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The father of the deceased, Soboma Ajumogobia, is younger brother of Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the detention of three domestic workers over the death of Justice Ofili Ajumogobia's daughter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

"Three domestic staff have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, which has since taken over the investigation," Mr Hundeyin said.

He said that the judge's daughter, Chukwu, was found dead in Lagos on Wednesday.

"Chukwu was found lifeless this morning (Wednesday) about 6:45 a.m. at the entrance of her parents' house on Bembe Street, Parkview Estate, Lagos," Mr Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson that the detention of the three suspects was in line with a directive from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, for a thorough investigation of the death.

Chukwu's father, Soboma Ajumogobia, is younger brother of Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.