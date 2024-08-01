Nigeria: Kenya and Nigeria Take the Lead in Google Accelerator Program

Kenya and Nigeria have dominated the list of 10 innovative startups selected from across the continent for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.

The 10 startups picked from 1,000 applicants, will comprise the eighth cohort of the program which also features participants drawn from Rwanda and South Africa.

Out of the 10, five are Nigerian, three are Kenyan while Rwanda and South Africa produced one startup each.

"These startups represent the future of Africa innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities," said Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startups Programs for Google Africa.

Typically, startups seek to address local challenges with their tailored solutions, creating jobs in the process, driving the economy and enhancing the quality of life for the community.

This year's cohort places strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, highlighting the growing importance of advanced technologies in addressing Africa's pressing challenges.

Cohort 8 startups are set for a two-month structured program -July 29 to September 20 2024- to support their growth where they will receive direct access to Google mentors and seasoned entrepreneurs.

They will engage in in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies and strengthen their business skills.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 106 startups from 17 African countries.

The stratus have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2,800 direct jobs highlighting the program's impact on the continent's tech landscape.

Meet the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Cohort 8: