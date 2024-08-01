Nigeria: Hardship Protest Erupts in Kano

Protest against the President Bola Tinubu led government over bad governance has erupted in Kano State.

The protesters who are mostly youth stormed the entrance of the Kano State government house chanting "Bamuyi" which implies "no to bad governance" and "chanji muke so" meaning "we want change".

They were seen displaying placards carrying different inscriptions to convey their messages of displeasure against bad governance.

The protesters were seen matching from different parts of the state towards the state road down to government house.

Similarly, protest in support of the government is also taking place.

Meanwhile the Pro-Tinubu protesters took over the Audu Bako way in support of the government.

It was gathered that at the Zoo road area some protesters attempted to loot shops but were dispersed by security agencies on ground to avert break down of law and order.