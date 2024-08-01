Liberia: We'll Take Appropriate Actions Where Necessary.

-Govt responds to Independence oration

Nearly a week after a controversial Independence Day oration here, the Government of Liberia says it will act where possible and feasible.

- In reaction to the oration delivered at Liberia's 177th Independence celebration, the Government of Liberia says it will take appropriate actions where necessary, possible, and feasible in response to the recommendations provided.

On July 26, 2024, during the Independence Day celebrations, United States Chargé d'Affaires Cathrine Rodriguez suddenly walked out of the hall after Orator Dr. Robtel Nejail Pailey criticized America for doing very little for Liberia.

Dr. Pailey expressed concerns about the significant influence the United States wields in Liberia's transitional justice process, suggesting that the perceived "special relationship" with America is illusory. She advocated for Liberia to seek new strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit rather than clinging to its relationship with the U.S.

She also criticized the Liberian government for not prioritizing its own interests and urged Liberia to strive for genuine independence and self-determination.

The Independence Day orator did not limit her critique to U.S. influence but also called on the government to protect Liberian businesses from foreign monopolies and eliminate corruption-inducing expenditures from the budget, such as inflated salaries for elected and appointed officials, imported vehicles, fuel, and scratch card allotments. She proposed reallocating these funds to incentivize doctors, nurses, teachers, and police officers working in under-resourced regions and recommended that all government agencies undergo auditing and that officials declare their assets for public scrutiny as a condition to assuming office.

Dr. Pailey noted that although Executive Order No. 131, which established the Office of a War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia, was welcomed as long overdue, its effectiveness is limited by its 12-month lifespan. She criticized the selection process for the office's executive director, which she claimed lacked civil society vetting. She urged President Boakai to withdraw this nomination and ensure the office is staffed with reputable Liberian human rights defenders.

At a regular briefing on July 30, 2024, the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, Jeronlinmek M. Piah, stated that while the constitution protected the Orator's strong points, she was speaking in her capacity as a private citizen, not as a government official. The minister said the government has noted her remarks and will consider appropriate actions where necessary.

Minister Piah revealed that President Boakai reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Liberia and engaging with international partners on matters of mutual interest.

He noted that the diverse feedback following the Orator's presentation reflects the country's pluralistic nature and demonstrates the flourishing of its democracy.

The government commended citizens and residents for a peaceful and successful celebration of Liberia's 177th Independence anniversary. Emphasizing the theme of the July 26 Independence Day: "Building a New Liberia for All Liberians," Piah added that the President had encouraged all citizens to embrace the true value of freedom and work together to ensure every Liberian has an opportunity to live a dignified life. Editing by Jonathan Browne