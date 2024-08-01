Liberia: NPP Calls for Holistic Justice

Liberia's former ruling National Patriotic Party is calling for inclusive justice after several former government officials were arrested for alleged corruption.

-The former ruling National Patriotic Party has welcomed the Liberian government's efforts to prosecute former officials for alleged impropriety but demands that the process be holistic rather than selective.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, August 1, 2024, NPP Acting National Chairman Attorney George Mulbah said any attempt to pick and choose in the prosecution of former government officials linked to corruption and shield others has a propensity to create chaos.

He reminds President Joseph Boakai of revoke that erupted against the government of slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe as a result of selective justice during his governance in Liberia.

Mulbah encourages the government to extend its engagement to opposition political parties because he (President Joseph Boakai) is not only the President of supporters of the ruling Unity Party and the people of Lofa County but also Liberians at large.

The NPP notes that the country's governance is concentrated in one region and calls for the appointment of other qualified Liberians irrespective of political background, tribal origin, and geographical location.

Commenting on the speech delivered by Robtel Nejail Pailey, the National Orator, at the July 26th Independent Day celebration, he says Liberians are grateful to the United States for its investment in restoring peace to Liberia during the heydays of the Liberian civil war.

Mulbah disagrees with the orator's statement that the United States is taking more than what it is giving to Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne