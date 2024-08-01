Liberia: U.S.$16m Solar Park Project Signed

The contract indicates that the project can be delivered within two years, which would enable Liberia to commission a solar plant at Mount Coffee.

By Lincoln G. Peters

Monrovia, July 31, 2024: A comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a World Bank-funded USD$16 million regional intervention project has been signed for the construction of the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE).

The project covers Liberia, Sierra Leone, Chad, and Togo and was signed at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) Waterside Office in Monrovia on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The LEC signed the MoU in collaboration with the World Bank and the International Consolidated Contractors offshore SAL.

The contract document for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a solar park for Liberia between both corporate institutions is with the contract number RESPITE-RCU-001-GO-RFB.

The signing ceremony brought together the LEC, World Bank, and Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention, among other institutions.

Representing the World Bank, Mohammed M. Saaib described the project as a milestone achievement for Liberia and the region. He said he looks forward to its implementation.

LEC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monie Ralph Captan, signed on behalf of Liberia, while CEO Uhab - Sernap signed for the International Consolidated Contractors.

This is the very first time in the history of Liberia that the LEC is embarking on said energy project that is utility and will provide mega power.

The LEC has been struggling for a power source for the dry season, especially when the hydro is low.

In remarks, Mr. Monie Ralph Captan said to provide additional power when the solar power is built, it will be an additional generational supply that Liberia does not have today.

He stated that the project would significantly impact the people of the region.

According to him, Liberia is on the path to sustainable renewable energy by adding to its generation mix of solar power.

He noted that it's only the beginning of their strategies moving forward to transition.

"We intend to expand the capacity of Mount Coffee and add additional bandwidth over 50%. We are looking forward to that and that will really improve our renewable energy sources," said Mr. Captan.

This project, the contract has indicated can be delivered within two years. Mr. Captan described it as excellent, saying that in one year, Liberia will be going to Mount Coffee to commission a twenty solar mega of solar plant.

For their part, the Executive Officer Uhab - Sernap of International Consolidated Contractors said his institution wants to contribute to sustainable power in Liberia.

He promised that his institution would use the same experience working with other projects in Liberia, applying professionalism.