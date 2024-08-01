Liberia: Teach for Liberia Impacts Over 40,000 Students.

During the recent graduation of its third cohort, Teach for Liberia expressed commitment to its core mission of providing rigorous training and education to its fellows.

Teach For Liberia (TFL) has announced that it has positively impacted approximately 40,177 Liberian students since its inception in 2019.

TFL Chief Executive Officer Alicia Ann Caesar announced the organization's impact during the recent graduation ceremony for the third cohort of TFL fellows in Monrovia.

Founded in 2019, Teach For Liberia is a leadership development initiative that aims to address critical gaps in Liberia's educational system.

The program has been implemented in 22 schools across Montserrado, Margibi, and Bomi counties, with plans to extend its reach into Lofa County.

Madam Caesar highlighted TFL's core mission, which is to provide rigorous training and education to its fellows.

These fellows are then expected to deliver community leadership that will tackle educational inequities and improve overall educational standards.

The program emphasizes a balanced and productive educational environment, aiming to cultivate leaders who are committed to transforming Liberia's education sector.

The ceremony also marked the graduation of nine individuals from TFL's third cohort. These new alumni will transition from fellows to active contributors in the education sector, armed with the skills and knowledge gained through their training.

Keynote speaker Azikiwe J. Wleh, an influential advocate for educational reform, urged the graduates to embody leadership and perseverance as they step into their new roles.

Wleh encouraged them to remember that, despite the challenges they may face, their mission for educational equity is just beginning.

He emphasized the importance of their role as change-makers and encouraged them to continue their advocacy with strength and determination.

Teach For Liberia, recognized in 2019 as the fifth partner of Teach for All in Africa, has formed a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education to align its activities with best practices and broaden its impact.

This collaboration aims to enhance the organization's reach and effectiveness across the nation.

The graduates, now part of a distinguished community dedicated to educational reform, were commended for their resilience and commitment.

As they embark on their new journey, the shared vision of creating a more equitable educational landscape continues to drive their mission forward.