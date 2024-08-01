Liberia: Disability Is Not Inability.

--Visually impaired entrepreneur empowers youth through computer skills training

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Gbarnga, Bong County, July 31, 2024: It's a bright Monday morning in the central Liberian city of Gbarnga. 42-year-old Emary Jesse stands adjacent to a projector as one of the Lecturers of his Kwageh Enterprise School of Information Technology and Printing Press takes the students through the day's lessons.

With his right hand under his left arm, Jesse holds his chain with the tip of his fingers, listening to every word of the lecturer, Alex Forkpah's instructions.

This is what he usually does whenever his teaching time is over.

"I have always said to myself that disability is not inability, and that is why I think it is always important to remain positive and make an impact in society that will benefit the majority of the people," says Emery.

Despite facing the daily challenges of visual impairment, Emary has embarked on a mission to teach valuable computer skills to the youths in his community.

Through his enterprise, he has already graduated a hundred individuals, some of whom have gone on to secure positions at prestigious institutions such as Cuttington University and Phebe Hospital.

"Our school was founded in 2019, but we officially launched our activities on February 7, 2020, in Sinyea Town, Suakokok District. We operated there for two years and trained more than 40 young people, including those with disabilities.

Due to limited enrollment, we moved to Gbarnga and are currently doing well at our own facility. Hopefully, this week, we will be graduating more than 50 people from our computer training program," he added.

Amongst the 50 people expected to graduate, the Kwageh Enterprise School of Information Technology has about eight wheelchair users.

The school accepts everyone determined to learn and provides an environment for everyone regardless of their status.

Emray believes that his work is part of efforts to help PWDs as well as anyone in society.

There is no good data on the number of Liberians living with disabilities, but some estimates have put it as high as 1 in every 5 people in the country.

More than half have mobility issues. 1 in four is visually impaired, and one in ten has intellectual disabilities. Despite that staggeringly high number, advocates say very little support has been provided for them, and the stigma against them remains high.

With this, Mr. Jesse said he sees it as an obligation to help do something for his colleagues rather than depending on the government for aid.

Jesse's story is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. He firmly believes that disability is not a barrier to success and is determined to prove that individuals with disabilities can make a meaningful impact on society. By imparting essential computer skills to his students, he is not only equipping them for a brighter future but also instilling a sense of confidence and empowerment in them.

His commitment to excellence and passion for teaching has garnered admiration from the local community and beyond. Many of his students speak highly of his dedication and his transformative impact on their lives.

"His computer skills training program changed my life. Thanks to his guidance and support, I was able to secure a job at a local Printing Press here in Gbarnga. I am forever grateful for the opportunities he has provided me. While working for someone, I am also considering establishing my place in the future" J. Alexander Numenie, a past graduate, told newsman.

Also, some students believe that with the knowledge they are currently getting, it won't be difficult for them to find something to do upon graduation.

"Studying at his school has been a transformative experience. His passion for teaching and unwavering support has helped me develop valuable skills that will shape my future. I am excited to graduate soon and make a positive impact in my community."

Human Rights Advocate in Bong County Jesse Cole believes that not much is being done to help persons living with disabilities, but he thanks Emray for his steadfastness in helping his colleagues and his fellow young people.

"PWDs are part of us; we must do all it takes to protect them and ensure their rights are respected. To be honest, Emray is doing well, he continues to do, not even some of those who are not living with disability can do it.

The National Commission on Disabilities Act of 2005 is a law in Liberia that protects the rights of persons with disabilities by advocating for their welfare, ensuring their full participation in society, and prohibiting discrimination based on disability.

These laws aim to promote the dignity, autonomy, and well-being of persons with disabilities and eliminate barriers to their full enjoyment of rights.

Emray Jesse's work exemplifies the spirit of these laws by empowering individuals with disabilities and challenging societal perceptions.