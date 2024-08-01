Liberian Registry Announces Commander Norm Witt As VP of 'Port State Control Affairs'

The Liberian Registry, the world's largest shipping registry, has announced Commander Norm Witt, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer, to its team as Vice President, Port State Control Affairs.

According to the press release, Vice President Norm will be responsible for coordinating and building professional relationships with various PSC (Port State Control) entities, including the United States Coast Guard, to better support the Registry's clients.

"Through this position, Norm can assist ship owners and operators through inspections or other obstacles they may face," the release said.

"I'm excited to be in a position where I can leverage my previous Coast Guard experience in helping clients achieve high levels of regulatory compliance, which in turn minimises shipping delays and enhances overall safety," said Commander Norm.

"Improving our safety performance on a continuous basis is a priority for everyone," he said.

According to the release, Norm brings a wealth of experience to the Liberian Registry, highlighted by over 23 years of service with the U.S. Coast Guard.

"Notably", the release said, "he served as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah, Georgia, where he held the position of Captain of the Port."

During his tenure, Norm led the response to the capsizing of M/V GOLDEN RAY, coordinating an operation that involved 500 personnel and 70 vessels.

Mr. Alfonso Castillero, a CEO of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry said, "In addition to his knowledge on PSC matters, Norm brings valuable international relations experience to the Registry as he had tours in Liberia and Fiji Islands as a USCG officer, as well as commercial experience in the Offshore Wind industry."

"We are excited to have him join the team, and his knowledge will be an asset in our growth and operations," he added.

The Liberian Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners.

It comprises over 5,500 vessels aggregating 260 million gross tons, representing more than 16 percent of the world's ocean-going fleet.

Moreover, the Liberian Registry has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and the protection of the marine environment.