Liberia: President Boakai Calls for Urgent Action On Lnp Challenges As Inspector Coleman Vows to Restore Rule of Law

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has lauded the former chief of the Minneapolis Police Department for his move to help the Liberia National Police enhance police service delivery through international insights.

Speaking at a presentation on enhancing police service delivery Wednesday at the Monrovia City Hall, President Boakai noted that these insights by experts in the service would prepare the Liberia National Police to better serve the public.

He said most of the sacrifices being rendered by the police seem to be forgotten, but the latest insights could bring dignity to the LNP.

They are people of resilience, President Boakai said, adding, "they are people of integrity and we need to work with them to make them safe."

President Boakai expressed frustration over the challenges being faced by the police force, noting that they are enormous and the need to address them is a must.

"They are providing us security and understanding of what is happening in the subregion, we need to pay attention to our police force," President Boakai added.

He commended Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman for listening to him to reach out for the proper support for the LNP, aimed at helping to make Liberia a better place.

He then assured the police of giving it the satisfaction that would enable its officers to cater well to their families.

He then lauded the former Minneapolis Police Department head for his willingness to work with the Liberia National Police Force.

President Boakai was speaking at an event on enhancing police service delivery through international insights, organized by the Liberia National Police.

LNP Inspector General, Gregory Coleman invited former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to share his experience during the 2020 George Floyd Situation in the USA.

During his presentation, Arradondo said Inspector Coleman has the same vision that he had and used to upgrade the Minneapolis Police Force, which is good for Liberia.

"I'm so proud of you and the work you do to keep your community safe," Arradondo said. "

Consider me as a brother from the disappear."

Making remarks during the event, Poice Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman voiced out his readiness to ensure that the rule of law is upheld in Liberia.

"Mr. President, we say thank you for the opportunity, we are on course and the rule of law will exist and order will be restored to this country, comes in hell or hard work," Inspector Coleman noted.

Col. Coleman said it was an honor to share an account that shocked the world a few years back, in 2020 in law enforcement defense that created a reform in police operations across the world.

The presentation by Mr. Arradondo, according to him, has brought in a new level of sensitivity to how we deal with each other as humans.

He said the insight being shared by Chief Arradondo in managing the George Flod situation in Minneapolis, the USA has demonstrated how leadership can be utilized in dealing with unexpected crises.

Coleman reassured the public that his administration is not building just a resilient police force, but behind and heading toward anti-fragility.

He said the LNP is building a community of police force that will be able to quickly repair shocks.

Despite being far from where it is, Coleman noted that the LNP is ready to serve the nation, lauding Chief Medaria Arradondo for choosing Liberia to share his experience.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Osward Tweh said the presentation has provided insight for the police force and security to be able to make the right decision in a situation and to learn from their past mistakes.

He also emphasized the need for the LNP to reinforce its community policing strategy, by building trust and relationships with community leaders.