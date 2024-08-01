Nigeria: U.S. Embassy Fears Terror Attacks During Protests, Cancels Visa Appointments

The embassy asks its non-essential staff to stay home to avoid any disruptions the nationwide protests may cause.

The United State Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria have issued a security alert, saying terrorist groups might launch attacks during the ongoing nationwide protest in the country.

"There is a risk of terror attacks in Nigeria and terrorist groups may take advantage of opportunities created during the potential nationwide protests to conduct attacks," said the advisory sent to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.

"The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will offer reduced emergency American Citizen Services only. All visa appointments have been cancelled."

READ THE FULL ADVISORY BELOW

Location: Nigeria, nation-wide

Date: July 31, 2024

Event: Security Risks related to Potential Nation-wide Protests

Out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will operate with essential staff only on Thursday August 1, 2024, and on Friday August 2, 2024. Non-essential staff are advised to remain at home to avoid any disruptions that may result from the potential nation-wide protests that continue to be reported in the media.

Media reports indicate that protesters are expected to begin gathering at Eagles Square in Abuja mid to late morning. In Lagos, protests may start as early as 8:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m. and primary locations have been identified as Alausa Park, Freedom Park, and Peace Park.

Additional possible protest sites in Lagos include Nahco Bus Stop (Airport Road), Marwa Bus Stop (Lekki-Epe Expressway), and Ikeja "Under the Bridge" (Intersection of Obafemi Awolowo and Allen Avenue). However, protests may occur at other times and locations in Abuja and Lagos, as well as in other cities and population centres in Nigeria over the coming days. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations.

Actions to take:

Avoid the areas of the protest.

Avoid crowds.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Verify flight schedules with your airline, if you have travel plans.

Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Carry proper identification.

The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will offer reduced emergency American Citizen Services only. All visa appointments have been cancelled.