Nigeria: #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria- Protesters Block Keffi-Abuja Highway

Premium Times
Lagosians demonstrate at Ikeja Underbridge at #EndBadGovernance Protest:
1 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Apart from blocking the highway, the protesters in their hundreds, also set fire to car tyres and threatened to beat up motorists who refused to retreat.

Some protesters of the #EndBadGovernnaceinNigeria' have blocked the Keffi-Abuja highway, preventing motorists from the Keffi metropolis from entering.

The protests will run from 1 to August 10, to demand an end to bad governance, hunger and high cost of living in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside from blocking the highway, the protesters, in their hundreds, also set fire to car tyres and threatened to beat up motorists who refused to retreat.

Some of the protesters held placards with the inscriptions such as "End bad governance in Nigeria", "Bring back fuel subsidy" among others.

The protest which is ongoing, is taking place on the outskirts of Keffi, with both sides of the highway blocked, with burnt tyres to prevent vehicular movement.

However, security officials have so far been equal to the task, as they had been able to control the crowd.

(NAN)

