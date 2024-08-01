Nigeria: Nationwide Protests Paralyses Commercial Activities in Ibadan As Residents Stay Indoor

Ibadan — Commercial and business activities were crippled in the Ibadan metropolis as residents stayed indoors for fear of civil unrest by the protesters, following the much-awaited nationwide protest, kick-started on Thursday (today).

Similarly, few workers reported for duties at the Oyo State government secretariat, Agodi with heavily armed security agent on standby.

Though, the protest was peaceful as of the time of filling this report, some of the popular markets and business stores in the ancient city such as Bodija, Oje, Ojoo, Adelabu market, Orita challenge, and Iwo road, among others were closed for business activities.

Banks were seen offering skeletal services while gates of some other banks in the Iwo road area were under lock and key.

The youths who commenced the protest peacefully took to major streets of Bodija -UI road, Iwo road, Mokola and Secretariat road, among others in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, to demand an end to the crippling issues of hunger and poor governance that have gripped the nation.

Our correspondent, who closely monitored the demonstrations, observed that banks, markets, and various other businesses were forced to shut down as the protesters marched through the streets, voicing their collective outrage.

The protesters, comprising a diverse cross-section of the youth population, carried placards and chanted slogans that echoed the sentiments of a populace struggling to cope with the debilitating effects of rising food prices, soaring inflation, and a perceived lack of responsive leadership from the government.

"We are tired of empty promises and political rhetoric."

"It is time for our leaders to take concrete actions to address the real issues affecting the lives of ordinary Nigerians," said Femi Adewole, a university student participating in the protests.

The demonstrations, which were largely peaceful, saw the participants blocking major roads and intersections, disrupting the normal flow of traffic and transportation.

Motorists and commuters were forced to seek alternative routes, as the protesters stood firm in their demand for immediate solutions to the country's pressing socioeconomic challenges.

To maintain order and prevent the protests from being hijacked by miscreants, security operatives were strategically stationed at various locations throughout the city.

Their presence was intended to ensure the demonstrations remained peaceful and the safety of both the protesters and the general public was safeguarded.

"This is not just about Ibadan or Oyo State; this is a nationwide movement," said Daniel Ogunleye, a civil society activist.

"Young people across the country are rising up to say enough is enough. We will not rest until our voices are heard, and meaningful changes are implemented."

As the protests continued to unfold, the authorities were called upon to engage in constructive dialogue with the demonstrators and work towards finding lasting solutions to the pressing issues that have sparked this nationwide outcry.