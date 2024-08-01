Nigeria: Protest in Nigeria - Protesters in Jos Protesting Peacefully

1 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Protesters in Jos, Plateau State are conducting themselves in an orderly manner as they move from one junction to the other, displaying placards and chanting solidarity songs.

Security personnel are also seen in strategic places and others patrolling the metropolis as some are stationed in front of government buildings and petrol stations.

Citizens like Prophet Isa El-Buba and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung marched among the protesters who adorn themselves in blacks.

Dalung said, "We cannot continue to pretend that the country is doing well. I am here this morning with you in solidarity, we need a better country. We are here in solidarity with the people to protest against hunger, insecurity, impunity, and poverty. I am one of those who passionately campaigned to bring APC to government, I served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari for over three years. The promises we made, we failed. I apologize to Nigerians.

"If Nigerians want to protest peacefully for the country to move forward, we can't pretend. I don't exonerate myself from the failure but I apologize..."

However, citizens are cautious about moving about as many shops are locked, and the roads are free of the usual traffic.

