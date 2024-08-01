Nigeria: #endbadgovernance Protest - Youth Barricade Roads, Govt House in Sokoto

1 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

However, a combined team of security operatives prevented their entry into the Government House.

Hundreds of youth have barricaded major streets and the Government House in the Sokoto metropolis chanting different songs in the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, holding placards with different inscriptions, chanted different songs are called on government to re-introduce fuel subsidy and revert exchange rate to N400 per US dollar.

These, according to them, are the main cause of hunger, poverty, inflation, and general untold hardship across the country.

The protesters, who first gathered at Alu bridge on Kano Road, moved from different locations, passing through Ali Akilu, Gawon Nama, Arkilla, Unguwar Rogo, Gagi and Tamaje to the Government House Roundabout, Round Mairuwa and converged at Government House.

NAN reports that security operatives are currently patrolling the streets in various locations, while business activities and public offices were moving hitch-free.

However, in the course of the protest, some groups vandalised metallic wares placed on streets along Ahmadu Bello Way.

