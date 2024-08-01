Liberia News - the Inevitability of Wecc

The War and Economic Crime Court (WECC) 's inevitable enactment cannot be misjudged from its embryonic stage. It is a two-tale development, Economic and War. This column focuses on the war segment of WECC. H.E. Pres. Boakai's 131's executive proclamation followed by the 55th Legislative atonement is a clear materialization that justice is on the horizon after 20 years of massive genocide of 25000 precious souls.A grim sense of inevitability can only be possible if Liberians stand enthusiastically and unconditionally in harmony with H.E President Boakia who has taken an avalanche of patriotic decisive moments in the lives of President Baokai as he embarks on a Herculean investigation of "war Crimes" within the cradle of Liberia's unpredictable history.WECC was conceived from the depth of President Baokai's holistic passion. Interestingly, WECC transcends all barriers, including witch-hunts, tribal sentiments, creeds, political accommodations, and or affluence within Liberian society. WECC is about allowing justice to reign like a mighty stream for and on behalf of the 25000 who were murdered in cold blood.At least thousands and thousands of restless and feeble war survivors might once in their lifetime experience justice for their loved ones, relatives, and friends whose bones and skulls are still languishing in countless unknown graves across Liberia awaiting an adorable burial.

H.E. President Boakia is seen as the sacrificial lamb, indeed, the President is a sacrificial lamb for the right reason, and at the right time. But how many Liberians are willing and ready to step into the footsteps of Pres. Baokia's stands by justice for the restless, feeble innocent Liberians.

Contemptuously, H.E. President Baokai did not formulate WECC to willfully and viciously advocate for funds to line up his pockets-his mission is to ensure justice for the forgotten war victims in Liberia.

Characteristically, President. Baokia did not endanger his political career or risk the lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, former bosses, loved ones, church members, and a host of countless well-wishers and admirers implicitly to become the next Secretary General of the United Nations or change the Liberian constitution to consolidate political power for the rest of his life. Rather, he risked his political career for humanity and justice.

It is vehemently painful to see wars perpetrators who wiped out ones entire generation and destroyed ones entire domicile walking freely with their chest up as though nothing ever happened during their wartime stewardship in the very presence of war survivors. It is even more painful when war perpetrators are on taxpayers' payroll and living the best of life while the war victims are grieving in perpetuity, with only the fatherly feelings of one man.

There should be two enunciated goals embedded in WECC. The first goal should be short-term and the second goal should be long-term. The short-term goal should comprise a full-scale amercement for war criminals who bore a huge brunt of Liberia's brutal civil carnage to account for their stewardships if found guilty by WECC's justice system.Notably, the guilty warlords might go to jail and pay reparations for their wartime stewardship. The long-term goal should focus on counseling the 37% of Liberia's young millennials, who are automatically de facto future leaders. The long-term goal will include counseling young millennials not to be used by any Liberian politicians to massacre each other, destroy their country Liberia, kill their parents, and destroy the foundation of their beloved society, not dismantle their nation's fragile democratic institutions in the name of their Herculean differences. It should be anticipated that young Liberians should bid farewell to any form of war in Liberia irrespective of their most formidable differences, if any arise. The long-term goal should also encourage young millennials to be steadfast and patriotic to develop patriotism for Liberia.

President Baokai being a sacrificial lamb clearly shows that the issue of WECC had been on his mind when the civil war ended 20 years ago and waited for the right moment and the right time to fulfill his justice mission for war victims--time for everything!

