Liberia: President Joseph N. Boakai Sr., We Cannot Go Back

editorial

Since its founding, Liberia has struggled with a culture where government officials enrich themselves at the public's expense with apparent impunity. This entrenched reputation has fostered a perception that bribery and corruption are acceptable, leading many to believe, "If they can steal our money and build mansions without consequences, we can too." This mindset of "Everyone does it and always has" highlights a troubling history of corruption that has often been ignored. President Boakai rightly insists that this destructive legacy must end with his administration.

We acknowledge former President George M. Weah's peaceful transfer of power to President Boakai, who was clearly elected by the Liberian people. However, the CDC government's failure to investigate or prosecute alleged corrupt individuals from the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration should not deter President Boakai from holding the Weah administration accountable. The pursuit of justice and integrity must focus on the present and future, beyond past failures.

During his campaign, President Boakai promised to tackle corruption vigorously. His commitment to investigate, prosecute, and punish those who have unjustly enriched themselves at the public's expense was a cornerstone of his platform. This effort is not a witch hunt but a crucial step toward fostering transparency and accountability in governance.

For Liberia to advance and restore trust in its institutions, President Boakai's administration must fulfill its promises. The pursuit of justice should be characterized by fairness and thoroughness, ensuring accountability for all involved in corruption, regardless of political affiliation or previous administrations.

Years ago, former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, issued a stern warning: "We cannot help Liberia if Liberians are not helping themselves. The willingness for self-help must come from Liberians."

Former President Weah's displeasure with the indictment and arrest of senior members of his administration, including ex-Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh, former Solicitor General Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, former Comptroller of the Financial Intelligence Unit D. Moses P. Cooper, and former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency Stanley Ford, is notable.

However, it's worth noting that during Weah's tenure, former Minister of Defense Brownie J. Samukai was indicted and prosecuted for corruption and subsequently denied his seat as a Senator-elect of Lofa County due to his conviction. Additionally, former Central Bank of Liberia Governor Milton Weeks, Charles Sirleaf (the late son of Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf), and other senior Central Bank managers faced indictment and imprisonment. Despite the nature of their imprisonment, which did not elicit significant outcry, they were tried and found not guilty, underscoring the legal system's role in addressing corruption.

Liberia's history of corruption dates back to 1871, when President Edward J. Roye secured a problematic loan of $500,000 without legislative approval. Due to a 30% discount on the upfront amount, only $350,000 of the principal was received. Tragically, only $40,000 of this amount reached the state's coffers due to embezzlement -- highlighting the nation's deep-rooted corruption issues. President Boakai has the support of the Liberian people to address and put an end to this troubling legacy.

In conclusion, the quest for accountability is vital for establishing good governance and restoring public trust. President Boakai's administration has the backing of the Liberian people and international partners to combat corruption and must demonstrate unwavering resolve in setting a new standard for transparency and justice in Liberia.

Yes, Liberia will rise again.