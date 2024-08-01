Liberia: Rep. Kollie Wants Minerals and Mining Laws Amended

Monrovia — The Chairman of the House's Committee on Mines, Energy, Natural Resources and Environment, Rep. Eugine Kollie, is craving legislative approval for the amendment of key sections of the 2000 Minerals and Mining Laws of Liberia.

In a statement issued by the House Press Bureau, Rep. Kollie wants amendment of sections 4.2, 6.6, 8.2, and 17.1 respectively of the minerals and mining laws of the country.

It has been more than 24 years since the last revision was adopted and approved.

Rep. Kollie said the prolonged duration makes sections 4.2, 6.6, 8.2 and 17.1 including other relevant sections of the law to be inconformity with standardized international best practices of the governance of the minerals and mining sectors of Liberia.

The Bong County District #5 Lawmaker said the current laws which grant foreign nationals the right to acquire Class B Mining License in Liberia, is hindering ordinary Liberians from fairly competing in semi-industrial mining activities.

Rep. Kollie believes the law also puts Liberians at the disadvantage of foreigners who are reportedly milking the country's minerals.

He said many countries in the world have revised the reported practice and their citizens are benefiting from such revision of the law.

Rep. Kollie believes the proper governance of mineral resources has the propensity to strengthen economic growth and promote holistic development.

Rep. Kollie made the elaboration during a leadership meeting on Wednesday, 31st July 2024.

Consequently, the review and amendment of the mining Law, the Government of Liberia shall adopt and take cease of the following policy as a strong recommendation from the 55th Legislature.

He listed the recommendations as follow:

1. That there will be no Alliance to own a Class B mining License in Liberia, like our surrounding regions.

2. A Liberian shall serve as the General Manager to every Class A company within this republic

3. Government to consider acquiring majority shares (51%) of every Class A and B Companies.

4. Government shall have the right to terminate a mineral right for non-performance companies.

5. Section 6.6 F, where companies will prioritize local businesses (Equipment) instead of purchasing out of Country

The House of Representatives is, meanwhile, poised to take an immediate action surrounding the plea of one of its members upon resumption of its 3rd Quarter.