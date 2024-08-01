Eritrea: National Malaria Control Week in Central Region

Asmara — The national malaria control week, organized by the Ministry of Health branch in the Central Region under the theme "Let's Strengthen Our Effort to Eradicate Malaria," concluded today with an event in Serejeka sub-zone.

Mr. Kibreab Tesfamicael, head of malaria control at the office branch, indicated that the prevalence of malaria, which was about 0.4% in 2018, has declined to 0.08% in 2023. He also said that strong efforts will be exerted in accordance with the global plan to eradicate malaria from 2016 to 2030.

Mr. Kibreab also mentioned that about 20 thousand impregnated bed nets have been distributed at the regional level, and malaria diagnosis has been conducted on 76,425 people, with 2,781 of them found infected by the disease.

Mr. Kiflemariam Gebremeskel, administrator of Serejeka sub-zone, highlighted the death and socio-economic harm caused by malaria on families and called for integrated efforts from the public and stakeholders to fully eradicate the disease.

Indicating that so far commendable efforts have been made to eradicate the disease, Mr. Tesfahiwet Abraha, head of health facilities in the sub-zone, called for reinforced participation from the public and partners in this effort.