Nigeria: Protest - Minister Laments Destruction, Looting of Innovation Park in Kano

1 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

There are reports of police brutality against peaceful protesters and journalists.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Bosun Tijani, has lamented the destruction and looting of Digital Innovation Park in Kano by residents protesting against the economic hardship in the country.

The protesters attacked the yet-to-be-inaugurated park on Thursday, the first day of the nationwide protest.

Mr Tijani, who commented on a PREMIUM TIMES post on X about the attack on the federal government facility, disclosed that the destroyed park was to be inaugurated "next week".

"Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano, slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT), has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

"Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain," the minister said in his post on X.

Nigerians in different parts of the country are protesting against economic hardship. Reports indicate that the protests had turned violent in some areas. There are also reports of police brutality against peaceful protesters and journalists.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.