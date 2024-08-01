Nigeria: Police Disperse Protesters On Kaduna-Zaria Expressway

The protesters blocked a section of the Kaduna -Zaria- Kano expressway, causing a gridlock of trucks travelling to Kano.

The Police in Zaria, Kaduna State have dispersed protesters who blocked the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gwargwaje junction, a section of the Kaduna -Zaria- Kano expressway, causing a gridlock of trucks travelling to Kano.

Police officers tried to convince the youth to allow free vehicular movement, but they were stoned by the youth, prompting the security officers to throw tear gas at them.

Meanwhile, the situation was brought under control after the protesters resisted the action and returned to the road, blocking vehicular movement.

The police, however, later allowed the youth to continue with the blockage of the road and the gridlock persisted.

(NAN)