Nigeria: Police Disperse Protesters On Kaduna-Zaria Expressway

1 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The protesters blocked a section of the Kaduna -Zaria- Kano expressway, causing a gridlock of trucks travelling to Kano.

The Police in Zaria, Kaduna State have dispersed protesters who blocked the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway.

The protesters had earlier blocked the Gwargwaje junction, a section of the Kaduna -Zaria- Kano expressway, causing a gridlock of trucks travelling to Kano.

Police officers tried to convince the youth to allow free vehicular movement, but they were stoned by the youth, prompting the security officers to throw tear gas at them.

Meanwhile, the situation was brought under control after the protesters resisted the action and returned to the road, blocking vehicular movement.

The police, however, later allowed the youth to continue with the blockage of the road and the gridlock persisted.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.