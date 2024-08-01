Nigeria: Glo, Axa Mansard Health Launch Health Insurance Scheme

Globacom has launched the Glo Health Insurance package, an affordable micro-health insurance plan, offered in collaboration with AXA Mansard Health Insurance to provide access to limited health care for its subscribers.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, Chief Marketing Officer of AXA Mansard, Adebola Surakat, said the product, once again, demonstrates AXA Mansard's commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable and quality healthcare. She furthered that AXA is very delighted to have found the same level of commitment in Globacom and other partners on this project.

CEO of Truthware Solutions, the technical designer and integrator of the solution, Deji Macaulay, said: "This innovative service offers protection to customers against a wide range of health risks, providing cover for primary care and hospitalization. The product features easy enrollment, swift claim processing and affordable premiums, making it accessible to millions of Nigerians. This cross-industry integration is set to revolutionise the way consumers safeguard health care for themselves and their families."