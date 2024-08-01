Nigeria: Rangers Begin Re-Building Process With Coal City Cup

1 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Multiple award-winning Technical Adviser of the reigning NPFL champions, Enugu Rangers Fidelis Ilechukwu, has sounded it loud to the club's teeming supporters that he and his lieutenants would be using the multi-million naira, 042 Coal City Int'L Cup, to kick start his re-building process in the team.

The pre-season tournament would have teams from Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Brazil and top teams from the NPFL, do a soccer battle for the ultimate prize of N50 million with each participant earning an appearance fee of N5 million in every match played.

The grand opening ceremony took place yesterday at Villa Toscana Hotel, Enugu while the opening game will come up today at the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, with Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan trading tackles with Sierra Leone' F.C Kallon at 4 pm while Rangers takes on Enyimba in an Oriental Derby in the second match of the day.

Coach Ilechukwu said ahead of the pre-season tourney, "It is a good thing to have such quality teams in a preseason tournament and it will to a very large extent, help us monitor the players that we have registered for both the continent and domestic challenges.

"As I have been saying, we are re-building as the structure we had earlier set up has been shaken a bit and we have some new talents that need to be blooded into our playing philosophy. I believe that we shall get good results from the preseason games," he remarked.

