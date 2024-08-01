Nigeria: Evercare, Medei, Commences Advanced Cochlear Implant Surgery in Nigeria

Leading healthcare providers in Nigeria, Evercare Hospital Lekki and Medical Electronics (MedEl) have announced the commencement of advanced Cochlear implant surgery in Nigeria to correct hearing disability.

Cochlear implants are revolutionary medical devices to restore the sense of hearing, bypassing non-functioning hair cells in the inner ear and transmitting electrical sound signals directly to the hearing nerve and brain.

Its pilot surgery was achieved when the Evercare medical team with a multidisciplinary team of medical practitioners led by an Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon from the University of Siena, Italy, Prof. Marco Mandala, performed bilateral Cochlear implant surgeries on three children in Nigeria.

MedEl, a leading provider of Cochlear hearing Implants (CI), had signed a partnership with Evercare Hospital Lekki earlier this year to provide the most recent Cochlear implant technology to Evercare as part of efforts to democratise access to hearing for patients with chronic to profound hearing loss in Nigeria and across emerging markets where the Evercare Group operates in Kenya and Pakistan.

While the procedures were successful, Project Manager Business Development and MedEl Regional Manager, Ms Stephanie Unterreider, stated that the "process of after-care which includes counselling, regular monitoring by Speech Therapist and Audiologist, to ensure a smooth integration into the patient's daily lives will continue".

According to Unterrieder, the partnership will "give access to hearing implant technologies in Nigeria and by extension, other partner Hospitals across the Evercare Group.

"We produce, develop and provide the implants and also extend our support by investing in capacities and training to ensure that more individuals can access quality hearing care and cochlear implant innovative solutions."

On his part, the Chief Commercial Officer of Evercare Group, M. Irfan Khan, noted that this success underscores the progress that Evercare's collaboration with MedEl will continue to bring to its serving public soon.

"By leveraging international expertise and a shared vision for inclusive healthcare, Evercare Group and MED-EL aim to create a legacy that transcends borders and brings the gift of hearing to those in need.

"Our collaboration with MED-EL marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform healthcare and provide advanced hearing solutions, fostering sustainable improvements in hearing health across emerging markets.

"By prioritising affordability and accessibility, we are making specialised healthcare available to all, while ensuring sustainable impact through the training of local healthcare professionals. The commencement of Cochlear implant surgeries represents a crucial step forward in this collaborative initiative," he said.