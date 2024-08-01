Nigeria: Smile360 Wins Big At Nhea, Boasts Advanced Technology

Again, Smile360 Dental Specialist Clinic has won the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) for Best Dental Service Provider for the eighth consecutive time.

The dental clinic received its latest win at the NHEA's 10th Anniversary which was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on June 21, 2024.

The NHEA is indeed designed to recognise and celebrate organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth of the nation's health sector.

Smile360 has consistently demonstrated excellence in dental care, winning this prestigious award in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

The CEO and Clinical Director of Smile360, Dr. Amy Shumbusho, has expressed pride in the clinic's continued recognition by the NHEA.

She noted: "The award acknowledges Smile360's commitment to delivering high-quality dental treatments, innovative solutions, and exceptional patient care."

Shumbusho highlighted several factors contributing to Smile360's success including advanced technology. "We utilise state-of-the-art dental equipment, including 3D x-rays, digital impressions, and laser dentistry, to ensure precise and efficient treatments.

The dental clinic is known for its comprehensive range of dental services, including child dentistry, periodontal care, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontic care for adults and children like Invisalign and Align IT Clear Aligners, Cosmetic dentistry, Implant dentistry, Hollywood Smile, and Endodontic treatment.

Periodontic treatment (gum disease), Maxillo-facial surgery, Restorative Dentistry, and Crowns in a single visit with CEREC among others.

Its commitment to patient satisfaction and use of advanced dental techniques has likely contributed to its continued recognition by NHEA, keeping it ahead of the pack.

They prioritise patient satisfaction and comfort, ensuring a stress-free and enjoyable experience for every visit.

The centre emphasises ongoing education and professional development for its staff, community engagement, quality assurance, patient feedback, and a strong online presence.

"Smile360 effectively utilises digital platforms to engage with patients and share dental health information," says the CEO.

Shumbusho noted that these innovations and practices have not only contributed to Smile360's multiple NHEA wins but also enhanced the clinic's reputation and motivated the team to maintain excellence in the industry.