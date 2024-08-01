Nigeria: Family Planning Outreach in Sokoto in Honour of DKT Founder, Phil Harvey

In a commendable effort to promote family planning and emphasize the benefits of contraceptive methods and reproductive health services for the community, a two-day family planning outreach event was successfully organized by DKT Nigeria in collaboration with the Sokoto State Ministry of Health.

These events which were held to honour the legacy of DKT International Founder, Phil Harvey, took place at Maryam Abacha Hospital and Offa Road respectively, drawing significant participation and support from the community and dignitaries within the state recently.

The outreach program, which aimed at improving the well-being of women and their families, offered a range of contraceptive methods at no cost.

During the two days of the outreach, over 700 men and women had access to family planning products such as IUDs, Implants and condoms as well as comprehensive health talks and vital checks conducted by experienced nurses.

These sessions provided essential information on various contraceptive methods; the importance of family planning; child spacing and the positive impact these practices have on maternal health and overall family welfare and prosperity.

The event was marked by the presence of notable dignitaries from within Sokoto State such as the Sarkin Yaki Gagi (Malami Marafa), who gave a charge to the women present about the benefits of embracing family planning.

Other dignitaries from the Sokoto Ministry of Health such as the Director Primary Healthcare Board (Dr Tukur Garba), Reproductive Health Coordinator, Family Planning Coordinator (Shafaatu Bello), State Team Lead Monitoring & Evaluation (Salamatu Muhammed) to mention a few, were in attendance and gave talks underscoring the importance and impact of family planning in the region.

The participation of local leaders and healthcare professionals highlighted the collaborative efforts in play within the state and is an indicator that the people in the state are willing to embrace family planning and improve contraceptive health.

This initiative reflects the enduring vision and mission of Phil Harvey, whose dedication to reproductive health and family planning has left an indelible mark globally. DKT Nigeria will continue to work with state governments and their health ministries to provide family planning and contraceptives available and accessible to women in Nigeria.

DKT Nigeria is a leading provider of family planning services and products in Nigeria. DKT Nigeria provides couples with effective, safe, affordable, and quality family planning options through innovative campaigns, outreaches, and collaborations with both governmental and non-governmental organizations.