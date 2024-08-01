Nigeria: D'Tigress Take On Hosts France for a Place in Quarter Final

Nigeria's D'Tigress will today take on hosts France in their second Group B game play of the women's basketball event of the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This game will likely decide who will finish top of Group B.

Both teams snatched dramatic victories in their opening 2024 Paris Olympics games, but it's the hosts that currently occupy the top spot with a better point difference, setting this matchup as a crucial one.

These two have faced each other three times; with France winning two and Nigeria one.

However, the African champions came out winners the last time the two sides met in 2022, securing a shock 67-65 win in 2022 FIBA Basketball World Cup clash. Victoria Macaulay led the scoring with 18 points, while Oderah Chidom dominated in rebounds and assists.

And after what the D'Tigress did to world number three team Australia in their game, nobody will dare take Nigeria for granted.

Expectedly, the Les Bleues who have become somewhat of a regular podium finisher in recent years will have their fans to back them up as they battle Nigeria.

In the words of Ezinne Kalu shortly after Nigeria defeated Australia's Opal, "When we are on the court, we smell blood. Nobody defends quite like us and that is what keeps us going.

"Australia came out in the second half with their veterans and an amazing coach who knows what she's doing, but we kept our foot on the gas and kept on going," observed Ezinne who made a special return to the national team after a three-year gap to claim 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Another win today against France that won bronze at the last Games in Tokyo

will see the DT'gress move onto four points from two games with qualification confirmed regardless of the result between Canada and Australia.

France put on a quality showing in their opening game against Canada, with Marieme Badiane scoring 13 points and leading the rebounding with 6. Gabby Williams contributed 12 points and led the team in assists with 8. If the Nigerians give the duo the slightest of chances near the basket, expect them to make the most of those opportunities and punish them.