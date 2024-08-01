Ghana: PNC's Bernard Mornah Announces Bid for President

1 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Mornah is championing the vision of breaking the NDC/NPP duopoly. But his party has recently been rocked by mass resignations

Bernard Mornah, a former chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), has launched his campaign, announcing his presidential ambitions as his party readies for its internal elections this month.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mornah stated that his motivation to lead Ghana is inspired by the legacies of late former Presidents Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Hilla Liman, whose leadership brought significant changes to the nation.

"My vision is to create a Ghana where everyone, including the youth and women, can realize their full potential. We need a new direction that provides clear hope, an honest and incorruptible leader, and a new Ghana that is law-abiding and inclusive," he said, joining in the chorused vision by smaller parties to break the NDC/NPP monopoly.

Monarh's party has for some years now, been engulfed in a number of internal disputes. In April, 11 of its national executives resigned to form a new political party called the PNP.

But Monarh's party (the PNC) is fighting that recognition as it petitioned the Electoral Commission to withhold the final certificate for the registration of the breakaway group over concerns of similarities.

