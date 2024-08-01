Southern Africa: Angola to Introduce Malaria Vaccine for Children This Year

Luanda — Angola intends to vaccinate children under the age of one against malaria this year through the acquisition of the Indian-made vaccine called Serum 21, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Carlos Pinto de Sousa has said.

Speaking on Tuesday in Luanda during the 23rd edition of the thematic session on the 'Program to expand and improve the National Health System', the Secretary of State said contacts have already been made and negotiations are progressing well.

The vaccine is expected to be given in three doses with a booster.

In addition to the vaccine, the Health Ministry said it will continue to expand integrated vector control measures in municipalities with the highest incidence, train entomologists and expand its territorial coverage to carry out entomological surveillance of Anopheles mosquitoes.

Expanding the distribution and proper use of mosquito nets treated with long-lasting insecticide, especially for children under five and pregnant women and guaranteeing timely diagnosis with laboratory confirmation and treatment in accordance with established standards are among the measures aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality.

The Program for the Expansion and Improvement of the National Health System aims to expand access to quality health services and medicines, accelerate the reduction of under-five mortality and maternal mortality and improve child development, nutrition and adolescent health, reduce the incidence of communicable diseases, strengthen governance in the sector and develop biomedical research.

Regarding access to health services and quality medicines, the Secretary of State said that it is expected an increase in the number of doctors from the current 7,395 to 10,800, and from 49,283 nurses to 78,500, through public tenders.

Carlos Pinto de Sousa added that another goal is to increase the number of hospitals from 224 to 307, as well as the number of medical centers from 783 to 965.

The official underlined that the Health Ministry will continue to work to strengthen the continuous training of professionals in the sector, establish national projects for the registration and training of community education agents and to expand and improve the network of health units.