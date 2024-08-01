Nigeria: 25,000 Nigerians Receive Life-Changing Care Through NIMR's HIV Clinic Programme

Sunday Ehigiator

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof. Babatunde Salako, has recently revealed that no fewer than 25,000 Nigerians have benefited from the institute's HIV clinic programme and research.

Salako disclosed this during a news conference which was part of events to mark the end of his eight-year tenure as director-general of the institute.

He said that NIMR also played a significant role in training the national workforce in the control and fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

HIV is the virus that causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which weakens the immune system by destroying T-cells in the human body.

He said: "NIMR has played a significant role over the years in the HIV pandemic and it will interest Nigerians to know that the institute diagnosed the first cases of HIV in the country.

"The institute has an HIV research centre and a clinic programme for many patients of over 25,000 in recent years.

"The institute was also involved in determining the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of some anti-retroviral drugs, especially the anti-generic drugs when introduced to the country."

Salako, who emphasised the economic importance of NIMR to the healthcare sector, added that the institute tested approximately 65,000 Nigerians for COVID-19 with its home-grown solutions.

The director-general also added that NIMR contributed significantly to building the capacity of no fewer than 1,600 healthcare workers, including doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, and students.

Highlighting other milestones achieved during his tenure, Salako said the institute also provided support in the areas of research for tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases and malaria among others.

He noted that despite the progress made in NIMR, challenges such as staff attrition, limited cancer research, and inadequate funding affected some of its research work.

Salako emphasised the need for more researchers to work on larger cancer studies to prevent a double burden of the condition.

"We can't wait until it becomes a double burden. We plead for expansion in cancer research," he said.

Salako, whose tenure will end on July 23, applauded the government for increasing the institute's yearly allocation significantly. (NAN)