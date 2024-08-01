Nigeria: Bochepharm Pharmaceuticals Signs Aproko Doctor As Brand Ambassador

A leading pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, Bochepharm Pharmaceuticals, has unveiled Nigerian medical doctor and healthcare content creator, Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, as its latest brand ambassador.

The Managing Director, Bochepharm Pharmaceuticals, Pharm. Obinna Ezenwe made the announcement at a press briefing recently.

Bochepharm Pharmaceuticals, an Indigenous pharmaceuticals company and promoter of the Immunboost range of supplements for men and women boasts over two decades of experience in preventive healthcare with quality assurance meeting national and international regulatory standards.

Speaking on the choice of the social media sensation as its brand ambassador, Ezenwe said: "Aproko Doctor's background as a medical doctor and his commitment towards improving healthcare in Nigeria through art and various digital platforms made it very easy for us to make our decision to work with him.

"His personality and professional reputation in the healthcare space, we believe, aligns with that of Bochepharm objectives which is to promote and educate the public on healthy living."

Accepting the role, Dr. Egemba, noted that this collaboration further emphasizes his passion for improvement within the Nigerian healthcare system with a focus on promoting preventive healthcare practices.

He added that the standard and quality put into the Bochepharm product range assures optimum healthcare and supports the vision of universal health coverage.

"Before this partnership, I've been using immune boost products. There is a quality of care ensured in the production of this product. There is a high level of quality which is usually not the case with other supplements, especially those which have been certified by public bodies.

"When we talk about universal health coverage, one of the pillars of universal healthcare is health information. I've always been focused on education and that will not change. Part of the education is also going to the healthcare professionals. The immune boost product is not designed as a drug but people can get them into their lifestyle practices."

Egemba further explained that part of his conversations with the Bochepharm MD revolves around sustaining excellence in the product delivery for the Immunboost range for the long haul.