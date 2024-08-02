Nigeria: Niger Community Gets Pipeborne Water After 30 Years

After waiting for 30 years, the host communities of Kainji Dam New Bussa Niger state can now enjoy pipeborne water.

This followed the inauguration of the waterworks by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr George Akume, which had been stalled for over 30 years.

Akume,, while inaugurating the rehabilitated and expanded New Bussa water scheme executed by the National Hydro Power Producing Areas Commission (N-HYPPADEC), said that it was an important milestone in the journey of the present administration, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to improve living standards and attain sustainable development.

The SGF is represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi.

He said: "We gather here to inaugurate the newly rehabilitated Water Works of New Bussa, a project that exemplifies the Federal Government's commitment to enhancing the lives of citizens at the grassroots level".

"For quite a while, the people of New Bussa have grappled with the challenge of accessing clean and potable water. This basic necessity, which many take for granted elsewhere, has been a luxury for far too long in this community. But the government has heard your concerns. We listened, and we acted," he said.

He added, "The New Bussa water scheme rehabilitation is not simply about revamping old infrastructure and building additional structures; it is about transforming lives. Mothers will no longer have to worry about the safety of the water they give their children. Hours previously spent fetching water can now be dedicated to education, farming, business, and family."

He said that the improved water supply would boost public health, reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases, support local businesses, attract investment, and contribute to the overall development of New Bussa town and its environs.

The SGF said the Federal Government recognised that New Bussa, as a resettled town, has unique challenges. It added that" In spite of the presence of several federal parastatals and military outfits in the town, basic amenities have been lacking. This water project is a step towards rectifying that imbalance.

Also speaking Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago said that the project would bring to an end the perennial water problem experienced in New Bussa and environs over the years.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Suleiman Umaru, said that the provision of sustainable potable water at people's disposal remains the driving force of socio-economic development in every society.