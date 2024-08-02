Nigeria: Protesters Besiege Buhari's Daura Home - Sultan Urges Calm

Some angry protesters have besieged the residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, asking him to speak out on the current economic hardship in the country.

The protesters blocked the Daura-Kwangwalam road at the T-junction leading to the former president's house, where they burnt tyres and chanted "Adalci Mukeso" (we need justice).

A witness told our reporter that a document containing the protesters' grievances was handed over to the former president's aide for onward delivery to Buhari.

There was heavy security presence surrounding the former president's house.

Another witness reported that after leaving the residence, the protesters headed to the Kangiwa courtyard of the emir's palace and then moved towards the Magajin Garin Daura residence, where they clashed with police.

A boy sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sultan appeals for calm, prayer

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has appealed to protesters, their covert and overt benefactors, and other critical stakeholders to sheath their swords and urgently come to the table for dialogue.

The Sultan, in a statement signed by Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary-General of JNI, emphasised the need to avoid escalation, which could have severe consequences for the West African sub-region.

"With tomorrow being Friday, Jumu'ah mosque imams and Muslim leaders are implored to calm nerves and call on the Ummah to appreciate peace rather than a chaotic state of affairs, which may even deny us congregational prayers," he said.

The Sultan further called on all Majaalis (knowledge-seeking gatherings), Halqas (study circles), Madaaris and Makarantun Allo (Islamic schools), as well as the leadership of all Muslim organisations and/or societies in Nigeria to commence special prayers in calamitous situations and trying times (Qunootun-Nawazil), and seek Allah's compassion for Nigeria.