Nigeria: AfDB Okays N750bn Loan for Nigeria's Energy Transition Programme

2 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved a loan of N750 billion ($500) million to Nigeria to support the first phase of the economic governance and energy transition support programme (EGET-SP).

EGET-SP is an initiative aimed at accelerating the transformation of the country's electricity infrastructure and improving access to cleaner sources of energy.

The plan will, among other things, lift 100 million people out of poverty, reduce Nigeria's carbon footprint, drive economic growth, and create jobs, according to the government.

In a statement on Thursday, AfDB said the loan will help close the financing gap of the government's budget in the 2024/2025 fiscal year, particularly supporting the implementation of the country's new Electricity Act and the Nigeria energy transition plan..

"The Nigerian government launched the energy transition plan in August 2022, and in June 2023, passed a new Electricity Act decentralising the electricity supply industry and setting the stage for increased investments by subnational governments and the private sector," AfDB said.

"The energy transition plan envisions the development, by 2050, of 250 GW of installed electricity capacity, 90 per cent of which will be renewable.

"It will provide clean cooking access to the bulk of the population by 2030, using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), biogas, biofuels like ethanol, and electric cookstoves," the statement said

It added that "The AfDB $500m support to the Federal Government of Nigeria is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at supporting the country's economic growth, poverty reduction, and climate action efforts."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.