Nigeria: WaterAid Seek Support for Regulatory Body in Water Sanitation Sector

The Programme Lead, WaterAid Lagos, Dr. Adebayo Alao has called on the Lagos State Government to support the regulatory commission in carrying out its role for effective regulation in the water sanitation sector of this state in order to achieve equitable delivery both for the consumers and service providers.

Alao made this submission while giving his remarks at the Learning Meeting with the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) on the way forward towards the provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene for residents of the state.

According to him, "The cholera outbreak currently rampaging the state can be traced to the contamination of the water bodies but if there is adequate regulation of those that are managing sanitation especially those that are providing water services even at the level of council or community level, they are supposed to have the necessary and the skills to know that water facilities should not be located or sided close to each other because of that interaction, then you will see that some of these things will be greatly reduced.

"So, the government should support the regulators in their quest to have well sanitized water sanitation sector. I am also happy to see that the Water Sanitation Hygiene Policy that has been approved by the government has helped us to clarify roles and responsibilities, so through that policy issues around overlapping functions have been removed so every agency is now very clear on their mandate and what responsibility they have in relation to water sanitation hygiene services. There is need for those at the local government level to cooperate with the regulators at the state level because practices that abound at the council level is more dealing with those that are not licensed to operate. Liaising with those at the state level will help bring sanity into the profession which will bring about quality service delivery."